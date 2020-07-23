Walhalla child dies days after being found unresponsive in pool

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A 3-year-old died Wednesday afternoon several days after she was found unresponsive in a pool in Walhalla.

According to the county coroner, the child was found unresponsive in an in-ground pool at a home near the child’s residence.

The child was initially taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where she was resuscitated and transferred to Greenville Memorial.

Coroner Karl Addis said the child died around noon Wednesday while in the ICU at Greenville Memorial. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The sheriff’s office, SLED and the county coroner’s office is investigating the death.