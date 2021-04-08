Walhalla man charged with murder in connection with Feb. house fire

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced a murder charge against a Walhalla man in connection with a deadly mobile home fire.

The fire happened on February 11 at 540 Adams Sullivan Road, near Rock Crusher Road and Coffee Road near Walhalla. Deputies arrived on scene to find the mobile home fully engulfed.

The body of the homeowner, 65-year-old Marlan Frank Sparks, was later discovered inside the residence. An investigation determined 28-year-old Christopher Edward Burrell struck Sparks with an aluminum baseball which knocked him out.

Deputies said Burrell then set the home on fire.

Burrell was served the warrant yesterday at the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges. Burrell remains in custody at this time.