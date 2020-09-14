Walhalla woman charged with DUI after crash involving deputy vehicle

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 32-year-old Walhalla woman was charged with DUI following a crash involving a deputy vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a call for service at the Days Inn on Radio Station Road when his vehicle was struck by a car driven by Carrie Leighanne Underwood.

Deputies said the crash happened happened on Sheep Farm Road around 6:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol charged Underwood with DUI and she was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment to injuries and was later released.