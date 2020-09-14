Walhalla woman charged with DUI after crash involving deputy vehicle

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Carrie Leighanne Underwood (Oconee County Detention Center)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 32-year-old Walhalla woman was charged with DUI following a crash involving a deputy vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a call for service at the Days Inn on Radio Station Road when his vehicle was struck by a car driven by Carrie Leighanne Underwood.

Deputies said the crash happened happened on Sheep Farm Road around 6:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol charged Underwood with DUI and she was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment to injuries and was later released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories