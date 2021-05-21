Wanted man arrested on 12 warrants in Oconee Co.

OCONEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was wanted on 12 separate arrest warrants.

According to deputies, Jerrico Roshean Fruster, 37, was charged with one count of second degree burglary, three counts of malicious injury to real property, one count of assault and battery – 3rd degree, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of unlawful communication, one count of arson – 3rd degree and one count of unlawful use of 911.

Deputies said Fruster had 12 outstanding arrest warrants on three separate incidents.

7 News originally reported that deputies were looking for Fruster who they said broke into a woman’s home twice on consecutive nights and later set her car on fire earlier this year.

Fruster remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $80,000 bond.