Warning: COVID-19 text scam could infect your phone

A warning there’s a new scam that is using our fears about COVID-19 to steal private information.

People in the Upstate have received text messages that look like this. It says: “Someone who came in contact with you tested positive for COVID-19 and recommends you self isolate or get tested.”

But if you press that link, you could download malware on your phone.

Mackenzie Hawes, a healthcare worker in Spartanburg, says she nearly fell for it after getting it on both of her cells phones.

“I was just so scared. all kind of stuff was running through my head, but just getting something like that and knowing that Covid 19 is really real, I mean don’t know why someone would play like that or send messages like that or whatever but with this stuff being really real it kind of really affected me,” said Hawes.

If you get a text or email and you’re not sure it’s a scam, your best bet is to google the details and see if others have been targeted. That’s what Hawes says she did and she did not click on the link.

The inspiration for this scam may have come from South Korea where alerts like this are actually legitimately sent by the government as part of its tracking of COVID-19.