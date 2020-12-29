WATCH: Countdown to New Orleans matchup between Clemson and Ohio St.

Join Pete Yanity live at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday on WSPA.com for preview coverage of this Friday’s matchup between Clemson and Ohio State. The preview coverage will be hosted in the video player above.

This marks the sixth year in a row that Clemson (10-1) has reached the college football playoff.

Despite playing just six games because of a COVID-19 issues, the third-ranked Buckeyes (6-0) were picked as the No. 3 seed by the CFP and will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The pairing Sunday by the CFP selection committee sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence bested Justin Fields and the Buckeyes in that one, 29-23. 

