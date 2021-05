MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to speak following his commencement speech at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Wednesday.

McMaster’s commencement speech comes a day after he issued an Executive Order to allow parents to opt their child out of wearing masks in South Carolina public school.

In response to the order, DHEC made available a facemask opt-out form for parents to fill out on behalf of their children.