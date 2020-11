VENTURA, Calif. (AP) β€” A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the drowning of β€œGlee” actor Naya Rivera, who died this summer while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

The suit, filed Tuesday, blames Ventura County and managers of Lake Piru for her accidental death on July 8 at the lake northwest of Los Angeles. It was filed on behalf of her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, by Ryan Dorsey β€” Rivera's ex-husband and the boy's father and guardian β€” and also on behalf of her estate.