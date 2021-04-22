WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs in-person five-day a week school requirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A resolution requiring South Carolina schools to offer in-person classes to students five days a week starting April 26 and for all of next school year was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday afternoon.

The House approved the Senate-passed measure Wednesday.

It also includes a requirement that districts must pay teachers more next school year if they have them directly teaching students who are in person and those online at the same time.

Every school system in the state plans to meet the April 26 deadline, the South Carolina Department of Education said Wednesday.

Only three of the 79 districts across the state don’t currently have a five-day in-person teaching option.