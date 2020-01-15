House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.
The House also approved the chamber’s prosecutors for what will be only the third Senate impeachment trial in American history.
The nearly party-line vote on Wednesday moves Trump’s impeachment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate.
Trump expects acquittal in the Senate, though new evidence is raising fresh questions about his Ukraine efforts.
Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage:
- Trump impeached on abuse of power, obstruction charges
- House impeaches President Donald Trump on 2 articles
- Judiciary committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump
- Marathon day of deliberations ends with shocking move to postpone impeachment vote
- Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
- Committee questions Republican, Democratic counsels as vote nears in impeachment inquiry
- Judiciary Committee grills 4 law scholars in impeachment inquiry
- Fiona Hill, David Holmes wrap testimony in public impeachment hearings
- Recap: Hale & Cooper testify after bombshell 7-hour testimony from Sondland
- Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Williams, Vindman, Volker and Morrison testify
- Impeachment hearings Day 2: Testimony & analysis
- Breaking down first day of public impeachment hearings