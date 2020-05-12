WATCH | NC COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Our sister station CBS 17 is hosting “COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall” to get answers to your questions about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 12 at 7 p.m., members of the U.S. Congress from across North Carolina provide insight into the federal government’s handling of the pandemic.

U.S. Reps. David Price (D-NC 4), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC 1), Greg Murphy (R-NC 3), Richard Hudson (R-NC 8), Alma Adams (D-NC 3), and Ted Budd (R-NC 13) are among those who will take part in “Coronavirus Response: Congressional Town Hall.”

“Coronavirus Response: Congressional Town Hall” will broadcast at 7 p.m. on CBS 17.