(left to right) Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison attending the SC Senate Forum in Spartanburg, SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — 7 News anchor Amy Wood spoke with Senate Candidates Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison one final time on the top five issues South Carolinians care about ahead of next week’s election.ย The top issues were identified in a recent Quinnipiac poll as Law and Order, Economy, Coronavirus, Racial Inequality and the Supreme Court.ย

Watch the interviews with incumbent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and his Democrat challenger, Jaimie Harrison below.