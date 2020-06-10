WATCH: Sprinklers spray seniors, field during South Carolina high school graduation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Oh, no! Some seniors received quite a surprise during a graduation ceremony in Dorchester County on Wednesday.

Graduations across the state were either postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic; however, Dorchester District 2 began announcing limited in-person ceremonies once the state began to rebound from shutdowns associated with COVID-19.

Ashley Ridge High School held its in-person ceremony early Wednesday morning at Swamp Fox Stadium where the event was anything but normal.

When Ashley Ridge Principal Karen Radcliffe began to introduce the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, seniors and guests were surprised by sprinklers which began to spray the field, sending everyone scrambling.

The entire event was streamed live on YouTube. You can see the mishap around the 47-minute mark below.