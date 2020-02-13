WATCH: Surveillance video captures Spartanburg tornado

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Surveillance footage from the Spartanburg County Courthouse has provided the first look at last Thursday’s tornado that tore through Spartanburg.

Take a look back at our full weather coverage from Thursday as storms were hitting our area here.

National Weather Service officials confirmed last Friday that an EF-1 tornado did touch down in Spartanburg.

According to the NWS’ public information statement, the EF-1 tornado started in Wellford at around 10:20 a.m. and ended in Cedar Springs in Spartanburg County.

The estimated maximum wind speed reached 110 mph, the maximum path width was 100 yards and 10.26 miles in path length.