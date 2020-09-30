WATCH: UofSC President delivers State of the University address

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
New University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will deliver the 2020 State of the University address Wednesday morning.
Watch the address in full below: