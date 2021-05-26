Weather Week: Hurricane Season

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — It should be another active hurricane season with 17 named storms forecasted by researchers at Colorado State University.

That’s fewer than 2020’s 30 named storms, but still above the average of 14. The western Carolinas can see serious impacts from Gulf Coast landfalls, including rounds of severe storms, flash flooding, high winds, and landslides.

The Gulf Coast landfall presents a bigger threat than a S.C. coast landfall because of how tropical systems curve to the north, seeking to distribute heat from the equator to the North Pole.

The left side of the storm is the calmer side, and when a system makes landfall along our coastline we tend to see muted impacts comparted to what coastal residents experience and compared to what a Gulf Coast landfalling system could bring us.

