Weather Week: Waterpark safety

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — As spring turns to summer most of us are trying to find ways to stay cool.

One of the most popular ways is to visit the waterparks in Greenville and Spartanburg like Discovery Island in Simpsonville. So you might question how are these waterparks keeping you safe from COVID, heat, and storms?

“We will maintain our sanitizing stations. So at our high touch areas we will have a sanitizer at it,” Beth Sheimann, resident superintendent with Discovery Island Waterpark said.



“When I get up in the morning my first thing is I want to turn the tv on. I need to tune in to Channel 7 and I need to be watching what’s coming at me and what are you guys predicting,” Beth said.

The three biggest weather threats are heat, humidity, and storms. On the days when temperatures are extremely hot and the humidity is high parkgoers are encouraged to drink water and visit concession stands or drinking fountains. For the heat, there are cooling stations and lots of shade. Summer temperatures in the Upstate are usually in the 90s and can occasionally top 100. But in addition to heat concerns, those summer days are also known to produce thunderstorms.



Keeping parkgoers safe means staff and parkgoers need to pay attention to the weather.

The Carolinas average between 40 and 60 thunderstorms a year and if storms are in the forecast Sheimann said her staff at the park will monitor the weather.

“If you guys are predicting a 20-30% chance for storms I’m going to sit there. We have our weather radar that we pulled up,” Beth said.



So when you visit these waterparks you can be confident that your safety is a top priority and if you are looking for place to stay cool this summer, visit waterparks like Discovery Island in Simpsonville.