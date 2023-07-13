WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – Following complaints from residents during Tuesday’s city council meeting, City of Wellford Police are increasing patrols on Gibbs Road. Officers’ goal is to crack down on speeding drivers and trucks that break the road’s weight limit.

“Gibbs Road is a very curvy, narrow road and people are trying to pull out of their driveways,” Chief David Green said. “We have children playing in their yards. It’s a lot of safety concerns, not just about the speeding.”

Green added trucks with more than six wheels – which are banned from certain streets due to weight concerns – damage some of the smaller roads throughout the city, including Gibbs Road.

Wellford Police Officer Kayla McAbee took 7NEWS on a ride along during a patrol of the road Thursday. Before noon, she had already pulled over seven drivers, some of whom were driving more than 20 miles per hour over the road’s posted speed limit of 35.

According to the police department, citations and penalties can exceed $450 and six points against a driver’s license for breaking speed laws on the road.