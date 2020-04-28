WestGate Mall in Spartanburg set to reopen May 1

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The WestGate Mall will reopen at 11 a.m. on May 1 with reduced hours.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The move to reopen resulted in mixed feelings from those 7 News spoke with. The need for people to return to work is understood, but some say they’re concerned about the consequences of those actions.
For Kelsui Almos and Katelyn Pantin working at restaurants in the mall helps to keep the bills paid.
“We’ve been running pretty busy,” Chick-Fil-A employee Katelyn Pantin said.
“We’ve had a lot of to-go orders actually, I just hope people keep coming.” Red Bowl employee Kelsui Almos said.
When the Westgate Mall re-opens its doors this Friday there will be extra safety measures in place.
“Were going to get some plexiglass and put it in front of our registers, that way we’re not in complete contact with our guests and we’re still going to have our gloves on and our masks on,” Pantin said.
But other things will remain the same as customers won’t be allowed to dine in and all orders will have to remain to-go.
Social distancing will be the new norm when the mall doors open, their website is filled with safety guidelines and recommendations from the CDC that shoppers and tenants are expected to follow.
“It’s kinda scary, I don’t want to get sick, but I know a lot of people are out of jobs right now which is really tough.” Almos said.
Below is a list of some of the protective measures WestGate Mall said they are implementing:
- Follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.
- Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.
- The food court seating area is closed until further notice.
- Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.
- Mall management staff will be required to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- Encouraging retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others, except when eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.
- Mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.
- Service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.