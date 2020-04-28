WestGate Mall in Spartanburg set to reopen May 1

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The WestGate Mall will reopen at 11 a.m. on May 1 with reduced hours.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The move to reopen resulted in mixed feelings from those 7 News spoke with. The need for people to return to work is understood, but some say they’re concerned about the consequences of those actions.

For Kelsui Almos and Katelyn Pantin working at restaurants in the mall helps to keep the bills paid.

“We’ve been running pretty busy,” Chick-Fil-A employee Katelyn Pantin said.

“We’ve had a lot of to-go orders actually, I just hope people keep coming.” Red Bowl employee Kelsui Almos said.

When the Westgate Mall re-opens its doors this Friday there will be extra safety measures in place.

“Were going to get some plexiglass and put it in front of our registers, that way we’re not in complete contact with our guests and we’re still going to have our gloves on and our masks on,” Pantin said.

But other things will remain the same as customers won’t be allowed to dine in and all orders will have to remain to-go.

Social distancing will be the new norm when the mall doors open, their website is filled with safety guidelines and recommendations from the CDC that shoppers and tenants are expected to follow.

“It’s kinda scary, I don’t want to get sick, but I know a lot of people are out of jobs right now which is really tough.” Almos said.

Below is a list of some of the protective measures WestGate Mall said they are implementing: