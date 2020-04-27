WestGate Mall to re-open with reduced hours on May 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The WestGate Mall will reopen at 11 a.m. on May 1 with reduced hours.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to reduced hours, the mall will be implementing a number of protective measures amid COVID-19 concerns.

Below is a list of some of the protective measures WestGate Mall said they are implementing: