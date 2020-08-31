Westside HS graduate hosts ‘Blessing Box’ school supplies drive

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Roughly one hundred people received ‘blessing boxes’ full of school supplies in an inaugural drive hosted by a graduate of Westside High School.

Destini Brown, a Westside High School graduate, organized the event where football players from the Westside and T.L. Hanna high schools, along with the Anderson police and fire departments, handed out boxes full of school supplies to local children.

Brown said she knows what it’s like to be in need of supplies and wanted to give back.

“So I decided that since with everything going on there are some students who aren’t able to get supplies,” Brown said. “So I decided to give back to the community for students who are less fortunate and those who aren’t.”

200 boxes were handed out over the course of the drive. Brown hopes to make this an annual event.