What to know about tax season and the Child Tax Credit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Lots of changes with this year’s tax season and many parents have their eyes on the Child Tax Credit included in the recent stimulus package. While the money won’t be included in your tax return or along with the stimulus payments, tax experts say parents could see some money by the end of summer.

But, the new child tax credit guarantees parents money.



“The change with the American Rescue Plan is that they’re upping the amount that you can get per child to $3,000 dollars for a child between the ages of 6 and 17,” said Partner for Upstate CPA’s, Salil Mathur.

Parents can also get up to $3,600 dollars for children under the age of 6.



He said they’re all refundable credits.

“Which what that means is that’s dollar for dollar back into your pocket,” Mathur said. “Non-refundable credits generally mean that if you don’t have any tax liability as most low-income earners don’t have a tax liability, you don’t really see a benefit of that.”

You also don’t need a job to qualify for it anymore and there’s no minimum income requirement to get the full check.

Right now, it’s more of a matter of when you can plan to see that money.

Mathur said don’t expect it to come next month with your tax return.

“The IRS has not finalized a plan but has been open with discussing the idea of rolling out these payments starting in July through December as an advanced payment on this credit,” said Mathur.

He said that means you’ll see a check every month in the pro-rated amount for what your credit is worth.

“Now, because they’re starting in July, you’re only going to be eligible to get half of that credit by the end of this year,” Mathur said. “The rest of it you’ll still claim in 2022 on your 2021 tax return.”

So if you’ve filed or are waiting to, nothing about the Child Tax Credit will affect this year’s return. But Mathur said to keep your ears open.

“The IRS and congress can make changes on this still,” Mathur said. “The IRS has given us no direction on what their interpretation of the bill is, but based on the letter of the law itself, that’s the best interpretation of it. “

He suggests getting your taxes filed as soon as possible, as this year’s deadline is just a month away and there is no inclination this year’s deadline will be extended.

The Child Tax Agreement applies to single parents who earn $75,000 dollars or less per year, or married couples who earn up to $150,000 thousand dollars per household.