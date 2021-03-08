What you need to know: AnMed Health’s vaccination plan for phase 1B

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–AnMed Health officials said Monday, its being aggressive in giving vaccinations as quickly as possible for group 1B.

The hospital system said its schedule is already full for the week.

“We opened up next week’s schedule. So we’re taking appointments for next week right now,” said William Kenley, CEO for AnMed Health.

The Civic Center in Anderson, has been used as a mega vaccination site, an AnMed Health will continue to distribute from that location, Thursday through Saturday of each week.

“The driver behind, around those days of the week, is we’ve synced up a schedule with DHEC of when we get supply. So it makes it better for us,” Kenley said.

Kenley said the goal is to give between 1,000 to 1,200 Pfizer vaccines a day, and between 3,000 to 3,300 a week.

“As we go beyond next week, we are communicating with DHEC on our supply every week. If we continue to have strong demand, and we can get more vaccine, we would expand those hours or those days beyond that,” Kenley said.

The hospital is working with every superintendent in Anderson County, to ensure teachers are in the mix, as well.

“We don’t have specific days if you will for teachers, but we’re working them into our schedule, and we recognize the demands that they have and are doing everything we can to meet with them,” Kenley said.

Kenley said so far, cases are going down, and he believes vaccinations, social distancing, warmer weather, and people wearing masks–are helping those trends. However, the hospital system is pushing for more people to get the vaccinations, as they become available.

“We are not going to be the vaccine police if you will. So if someone falls into that category and they tell us that, we’re trying to get them vaccinated. We want to get everybody vaccinated. We’re just limited by the vaccine that we can get, and folks willingness to come in and get the vaccine,” Kenley said.

“The reality is I expect that the slots will fill up quickly. I know that it’s frustrating to folks, it’s frustrating to us, but just hope they’ll keep trying and understand that we’re doing the same thing that other healthcare providers are doing across the state. And we are being aggressive in giving every vaccination that we can give. So keep trying, keep connecting,” Kenley said.

There are two ways you can sign-up for vaccination appointments for AnMed Health. You can sign-up through your AnMed Health MyChart account online or call, 864-512-2897.