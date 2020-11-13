Will Anderson Co. see a mask mandate soon? Here’s why it’s on the table

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–A mass mandate is up in the air for Anderson County, but it could be a requirement in the near future.

Previously, a mass mandate was rejected by the Anderson County Council, and now it’s being considered again.

Anmed Health and county leaders said they’re seeing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases across the county. One council member said she’s pushing it now more than ever, despite others not agreeing.

“It’s important to me to continue my fight, ” said Gracie Floyd, Anderson County Council, District Two.

“I’ll start off by briefly telling you, I’m opposed to this face mask ordinance. I think it’s unconstitutional,” said a concerned resident.

People in Anderson County sounded off at a council meeting this week, at the thought of a possible mask mandate. Some people said a mask mandate is not needed, while others believe it is.

“It’s out of control because people are not following the things, other people said don’t follow it. Other people said you don’t have to wear a masks. It’s just a divided thing,” Floyd said.

Floyd has been pushing a mask ordinance for months. It was rejected in the past, but with COVID 19 cases surging upward, she brought it back up again this week.

AnMed Health doctors said within the last three weeks, they’ve seen an increase in positive test results by 15%. Where as in July, when the city implemented their mask ordinance, cases declined by 30%.

“We have seen increases after most of the holidays when people spend more time together, frequently in larger crowds. We’ve also seen an increase in the positive numbers in our testing over the last three to four weeks,” said Dr. Brad Mock, AnMed Health Chief Medical Officer. “We reached a low of about 25 inpatients at AnMed Health who were COVID positive and we’re at the mid-40s today, and that trend has been continuing,” Mock added.

Health experts said overall, a mask mandate would be beneficial.

“We do support a mask ordinance for the County. We believe it helps in terms of reducing the spread of coronavirus,” Mock said. “We would absolutely support the county council to pass that measure.”

Some said they support slowing the spread of the virus, but believe a mask mandate shouldn’t be required.

“I would like for people to use common sense, social distance, wear a mask, but I don’t feel it’s my position or the county’s position to tell you, you have to do it. And that’s the stance I’m taking on it,” said Brett Sanders, Vice-Chairman of Anderson County Council.

“Well common sense doesn’t always work. And common sense for one person, is not common sense for another. Which leads us to the need for a mandate,” a concerned resident said.

“I do wear a mask. I use common sense. I social distance and I think if people would take heed to some of the advice,” Sanders added.

Floyd now hopes her new proposed ordinance will become a requirement and get everyone on the same page.

“We can’t let this stop us from fighting,” Floyd said.

Anderson County Administrator, Rusty burns, said this topic and the new ordinance will be on the agenda as a first reading at their next meeting. This means a mask mandate could be voted on, soon.