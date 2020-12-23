Window narrowing to get Covid-19 test results before Christmas

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Health officials say it’s best to spend the holidays with those in your household, but if you are planning on being with friends or family, you should get tested.

The window to get test results back before Christmas Day is narrowing.

Test results from the Department of Health and Environmental Control come back between two and four days, so it’s too late to get results from DHEC before Christmas this year.

The department also noted several DHEC and other testing sites will be closed or reducing their test times later this week because of the holiday.

A spokesperson from Prisma Health said the latest you can get tested at their Upstate locations to get results by the evening of Christmas Eve is Thursday by 10 a.m.

Doctors from major hospitals across the Upstate are warning that we could be seeing a surge after the holidays that overwhelms the healthcare system. At a press conference Monday, they urged people to be careful and celebrate virtually or six feet apart.

“For five health systems that cover the entire Upstate area to get together like we have done today, and talk to the community directly for help…please don’t lose the importance of that,” said Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health.

You can view information about Prisma Health’s Upstate testing here.

