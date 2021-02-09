Winter Weather Week: Late-winter gardening

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – When you think of February, gardening may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

Depending on what you’re planting and what’s around your house, it may be time to launch a few projects.

Some plants need the early start, according to Bob Reynolds of the Spartanburg Men’s Garden Club.

“English peas, lettuce, collards, broccoli and cabbage…you need to be thinking about that now, particularly if you want to dig up some of the ground, loosen it up, get ready to plant the seeds in the first part of February on the English peas,” Reynolds said. “The other plants probably towards the middle part of February you can put in the garden.”

Most other plants are going to need warmer air, and warmer soil, to grow to their full potential.

Mary Ann Hipp of the Garden Club said that for gardeners this is the time to prep for spring, by cleaning up what’s around your house.

“If you have shrubs that are completely overgrown to the point that you don’t want them anymore, this is a good time to be jerking those things completely out, and then you’ll have a fresh open spot to start in the spring,” Hipp said.

It’s also about time to start pruning those plants back into shape, Reynolds said.

“Pruning you can do in the latter part of February, maybe the first part of March on most of the things that are not spring blooming,” he said. “If you’ve got some trees that are bigger than you want or limbs headed in the wrong direction, it’s a good time to [do] the pruning on the deciduous trees and even the evergreens. You can shape up without causing stress on the tree.”

Hipp noted one particular plant in many yards that you should leave alone.

“Please, please, do not murder your crepe myrtles,” she said. “It makes a much weaker tree when you top it off.”

You’ll be able to find crepe myrtles of different sizes, and many other plants to fill out your garden, at the Spartanburg Men’s Garden Club’s April plant sale at Spartanburg Community College on April 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days.

The Spartanburg Men’s Garden Club is not just for men, by the way. It’s open to anyone.

You can find more details about the club and their semi-annual plant sales at https://dirtdaubers.org/.