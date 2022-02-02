Winter Weather Week: Storm road preps

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Snow and ice can make driving even short distances scary.

Once any wintry precipitation is underway, it’s advisable to stay off the roads. First because of safety, and second to make way for the brine trucks to do their job.

Before storms that aren’t preceded by too much rain, trucks spread a salt and water mixture with salinity of 23.3% to help lower the temperature that water will freeze.

If too much snow falls or the rate of freezing rain increases, the solution could be washed off and a salt/sand mixture and plows will have to take over.

Spartanburg County residents are encouraged to report any county roads or intersections that are particularly bad so that trucks can head out to help with the issue.

