Witnesses stop man from stealing car with children inside in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Witnesses stopped a man from stealing a vehicle with children inside Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 2:45 p.m. at Harry’s Quick Stop located at 24 Hunts Bridge Road.

Deputies said a vehicle that had two children inside was briefly stolen after an adult went inside the store.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was reportedly boxed in by witnesses before he exited the vehicle and ran.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man between the age of 40 to 50. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald headed and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The children in the vehicle were unharmed.