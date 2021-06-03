Woman charged in hit and run death on Augusta Street in Greenville

by: Bethany Fowler

Veronica Dawn Tharp (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a woman was charged after a deadly hit and run on Augusta Street and Oakcrest Court Saturday morning.

Police said Veronica Dawn Tharp, 38, stole the vehicle shortly before she hit and killed Brittany Lawson and her dog.

According to police, Tharp was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer when she crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic, drove onto the sidewalk and struck Lawson, who was walking.

After the collision, Tharp ran away and was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Tharp is charged with reckless homicide, hit and run with death, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle.

She is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.  

