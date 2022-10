MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with multiple sex crimes in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Jessica Annette Barnes with statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said on September 18th, a report of possible sexual abuse of a child led to the arrest of Barnes.

Barnes was booked into custody on a $300,000 bond.