Woodruff man receives 17-year prison sentence for bank robbery in 2020

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man received a 17-year prison sentence Thursday for robbing a Woodruff bank in 2020.

William Daniel Bowman, 37, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.

The solicitor’s office said Bowman admitted to robbing the Arthur State Bank on Main Street on January 14, 2020. Bowman entered the bank about 2:20 p.m. and demanded money in a note passed to a teller. Bowman collected a sum of money and fled the parking lot in a late model 4-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

Bowman did not have a weapon but held his hands in his pocket which led the teller to believe he was armed, according to the solicitor’s office.

Woodruff police and SLED agents arrested Bowman two days after the hold-up at a Trammel Road property.

Bowman will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.