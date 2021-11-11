Woodside Mill redevelops into new mixed-use space in the Village of West Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A grand opening and ribbon cutting event took place on Wednesday at the new Lofts at Woodside Mill in Greenville.

“The City of Greenville is thrilled for this Lofts at Woodside Mill redevelopment, mainly because of how important the Village of West Greenville, the surrounding community is to the city, and the addition of this particular project brings a lot of vibrancy, a lot of energy, new residences, a mixed-use of space that further compliments all of the great things that are going on in the Village of West Greenville,” said Wil Brasington, Greenville City Council, District 4.

The site used to be a cotton mill, called the Woodside Mill. According to the Loft at Woodside Mill, the site was the largest textile operation under one roof in the country back in 1926. The business also said the establishment was key in the development of a surrounding village, however, the village prosperity ended with The Great Depression.

“Just a 100 years ago, this site really helped put Greenville on the map in terms of the textile age and sort of the coming of age for the city, and so here we are century later, and it’s helping once again bring a lot of energy, revitalization to a very important community within the City of Greenville,” Brasington said.

The Lofts at Woodside Mill, has transformed into more than 300 apartments. The property includes an outdoor pool, an event space, future retail space, a gym and fitness area, office cubicle space, two conference rooms, and a restaurant space (Woodside Bistro).

“I think a lot of people just like that fact that they can have some nostalgia, something of historical value that’s also complemented with brand new amenities and features, that type of which some many residents of Greenville want to see and want to call home, and to have at their disposal,” Brasington said.

Staff said as a way of preserving the rich history, the building still has its original doors, and brick walls.

“Here, we have to really respect what’s there. When you work with an historical preservation office here, you really have to make sure you go back and do it and renovate it respectfully, to go back and recall what the mill was like originally,” Ken Betsch, Architect with the Betsch Associates. “Hopefully it will set an example for some of the renovations going on at some of the other mills in Greenville.”

Leaders with the loft said Woodside Mill has a rich history, and they hope it will continue to make history by serving the community for more years to come.

“Furthermore, as part of our new forward looking master plan, we envision the Village of West Greenville being a major node, a community held with mixed use, and this fits in perfectly with that forward looking vision,” Brasington said.

Staff at the Lofts at Woodside Mill said a brew pub and more feature event space will be added. The development started in 2019, and was completed this summer. Click here to see the location.