WSPA & WYCW change frequencies 7/3, antenna users should rescan

WSPA 7 and WYCW 62 will be moving to different frequencies so if you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you might have to rescan your television set after July 3rd, 2020 to continue receiving WSPA programming. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

To rescan your TV:

Go to the MENU from the remote. It may say MENU or SETUP. In the menu look for wording that refers to SCAN CHANNELS or SCAN ANTENNA Make sure you are scanning the over the air TV channels and not the cable channels. These is two separate scans and will be noted as such. Depending on the TV it may take a few minutes for the scan. If after a scan you have lost channels that were there before the scan, disconnect the antenna from the TV and do a scan again without the antenna. After the rescan, reconnect your antenna and rescan a second time. This should restore any lost channels.

For more information go to FCC.gov/rescan