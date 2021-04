STACKER.COM — The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

realtor.com

#50. 29582 (North Myrtle Beach)

– Typical home value: $264,222

— 25.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +23.7%

– 10 year home value change: +35.3%

– Pictured: 1006 N Ocean Blvd, North Myrtle Beach ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#49. 29576 (Murrells Inlet)

– Typical home value: $268,604

— 27.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

– 5 year home value change: +24.3%

– 10 year home value change: +38.5%

– Pictured: 2273 S Waccamaw Dr, Garden City Beach ($3.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#48. 29016 (Blythewood)

– Typical home value: $268,936

— 27.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.3%

– 5 year home value change: +18.8%

– 10 year home value change: +19.7%

– Pictured: 252 Brookwood Forest Dr, Blythewood ($719,900, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#47. 29689 (Townville)

– Typical home value: $272,391

— 29.3% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: +19.7%

– Pictured: 825 Hattons Ford Rd, Townville ($3.3 million, None bedrooms)

realtor.com

#46. 29054 (Gilbert)

– Typical home value: $272,869

— 29.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +28.0%

– 10 year home value change: +30.4%

– Pictured: 170 Windy Hill Rd, Gilbert ($850,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#45. 29650 (Greer)

– Typical home value: $272,922

— 29.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +28.7%

– 10 year home value change: +43.1%

– Pictured: 95 Stillhouse Rdg, Greer ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#44. 29206 (Forest Acres)

– Typical home value: $278,985

— 32.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +27.3%

– 10 year home value change: +24.2%

– Pictured: 6045 Lakeshore Dr, Columbia ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#43. 29681 (Simpsonville)

– Typical home value: $281,130

— 33.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +26.6%

– 10 year home value change: +42.4%

– Pictured: 455 McKinney Rd, Simpsonville ($10.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#42. 29410 (Hanahan)

– Typical home value: $281,191

— 33.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +39.0%

– 10 year home value change: +52.9%

– Pictured: 1709 Indigo Island Dr, Hanahan ($899,900, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#41. 29074 (Liberty Hill)

– Typical home value: $285,765

— 35.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +14.0%

– 10 year home value change: +15.9%

– Pictured: 4231 John G Richards Rd, Liberty Hill ($1.2 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#40. 29615 (Greenville)

– Typical home value: $291,722

— 38.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +30.8%

– 10 year home value change: +48.1%

– Pictured: 14 Scotts Moor Dr, Greenville ($2.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#39. 29710 (Clover)

– Typical home value: $301,203

— 42.9% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +16.1%

– 5 year home value change: +61.5%

– 10 year home value change: +81.5%

– Pictured: 9 Sunrise Point Ln, Clover ($3.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#38. 29414 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $304,113

— 44.3% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +26.6%

– 10 year home value change: +52.2%

– Pictured: 2239 Lazy River Dr, Charleston ($1.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#37. 29907 (Beaufort)

– Typical home value: $306,602

— 45.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +22.9%

– 10 year home value change: +21.9%

– Pictured: 340 Distant Island Dr, Beaufort ($2.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#36. 29036 (Chapin)

– Typical home value: $310,997

— 47.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +21.2%

– 10 year home value change: +25.0%

– Pictured: 617 Mallard Dr, Chapin ($2.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#35. 29458 (Mc Clellanville)

– Typical home value: $314,581

— 49.3% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +33.2%

– 10 year home value change: +35.9%

– Pictured: 544 Romain Rd, McClellanville ($899,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#34. 29909 (Bluffton)

– Typical home value: $322,457

— 53.0% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +3.6%

– 5 year home value change: +14.2%

– 10 year home value change: +35.5%

– Pictured: 5 Copp Lndg, Okatie ($6.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#33. 29715 (Fort Mill)

– Typical home value: $323,582

— 53.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +17.2%

– 5 year home value change: +55.3%

– 10 year home value change: +87.3%

– Pictured: 506 Blandwood Ct, Fort Mill ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#32. 29910 (Bluffton)

– Typical home value: $324,437

— 54.0% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +23.4%

– 10 year home value change: +44.8%

– Pictured: 135 Gascoigne Bluff Rd, Bluffton ($6.5 million, 9 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#31. 29601 (Greenville)

– Typical home value: $330,917

— 57.0% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +50.1%

– 10 year home value change: +93.0%

– Pictured: 22 Bennett St, Greenville ($3.7 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#30. 29676 (Salem)

– Typical home value: $333,237

— 58.1% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.6%

– 10 year home value change: +22.8%

– Pictured: 102 Kanewood Trl, Salem ($4.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#29. 29449 (Hollywood)

– Typical home value: $336,369

— 59.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +31.1%

– 10 year home value change: +47.5%

– Pictured: 4549 SC 165, Hollywood ($2.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#28. 29407 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $339,268

— 61.0% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.1%

– 5 year home value change: +30.3%

– 10 year home value change: +68.8%

– Pictured: 13 Johnson Rd, Charleston ($5.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#27. 29707 (Fort Mill)

– Typical home value: $349,271

— 65.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +24.3%

– 10 year home value change: +34.8%

– Pictured: 6061 Kimbrell Heights Dr, Indian Land ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#26. 29672 (Seneca)

– Typical home value: $353,123

— 67.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +30.2%

– 10 year home value change: +36.2%

– Pictured: 301 S Tradewind Way, Seneca ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#25. 29920 (Saint Helena Island)

– Typical home value: $353,784

— 67.9% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

– 5 year home value change: +13.2%

– 10 year home value change: +5.5%

– Pictured: 120 Oaks Plantation Rd, Saint Helena Island ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#24. 29469 (Pinopolis)

– Typical home value: $356,481

— 69.2% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +36.0%

– 10 year home value change: +25.8%

– Pictured: 127 Sago Ct, Summerville ($320,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#23. 29938 (Hilton Head Island)

– Typical home value: $363,276

— 72.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 78 Red Cedar St, Bluffton ($275,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#22. 29470 (Ravenel)

– Typical home value: $364,452

— 72.9% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +38.5%

– 10 year home value change: +65.4%

– Pictured: 100 Leaning Oak Ln, Ravenel ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#21. 29585 (Pawleys Island)

– Typical home value: $373,045

— 77.0% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +21.6%

– 10 year home value change: +34.0%

– Pictured: 7 Lower Waverly Rd Unit Lower, Pawleys Island ($7.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#20. 29412 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $380,335

— 80.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +29.7%

– 10 year home value change: +65.5%

– Pictured: 1521 Robin Rooke Way, Charleston ($3.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#19. 29708 (Fort Mill)

– Typical home value: $382,187

— 81.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +16.4%

– 5 year home value change: +49.7%

– 10 year home value change: +79.6%

– Pictured: 2064 McKee Rd, Fort Mill ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#18. 29438 (Edisto Beach)

– Typical home value: $439,944

— 108.8% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

– 5 year home value change: +16.9%

– 10 year home value change: +20.2%

– Pictured: 63 Lost Village Trl, Edisto Island ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#17. 29487 (Wadmalaw Island)

– Typical home value: $440,756

— 109.2% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +30.8%

– 10 year home value change: +37.6%

– Pictured: 1768 Tacky Point Ext, Wadmalaw Island ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#16. 29915 (Bluffton)

– Typical home value: $445,788

— 111.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +14.1%

– 5 year home value change: +18.2%

– 10 year home value change: +29.2%

– Pictured: 67 Fuskie Ln, Daufuskie Island ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#15. 29455 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $451,822

— 114.4% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +17.5%

– 10 year home value change: +30.5%

– Pictured: 99 Governors Dr, Kiawah Island ($21.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#14. 29429 (Awendaw)

– Typical home value: $456,884

— 116.8% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +15.7%

– 10 year home value change: +33.2%

– Pictured: 1510 Old Rosebud Trl, Mount Pleasant ($2.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#13. 29926 (Hilton Head Island)

– Typical home value: $463,049

— 119.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +20.4%

– 10 year home value change: +31.0%

– Pictured: 90 Tidewater Mnr, Hilton Head Island ($6.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#12. 29928 (Hilton Head Island)

– Typical home value: $473,266

— 124.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.4%

– 5 year home value change: +22.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.6%

– Pictured: 80 Bridgetown Ln, Hilton Head Island ($9.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#11. 29466 (Mount Pleasant)

– Typical home value: $500,058

— 137.3% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +15.2%

– 10 year home value change: +47.0%

– Pictured: 1954 Sandy Point Ln, Mount Pleasant ($4.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#10. 29403 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $519,977

— 146.8% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +3.7%

– 5 year home value change: +28.2%

– 10 year home value change: +75.1%

– Pictured: 64 Vanderhorst St, Charleston ($3.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#9. 03910 (Sumter)

– Typical home value: $521,910

— 147.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: -6.9%

– 10 year home value change: +11.1%

– Pictured: 64 Mountain Rd, South Berwick ($415,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#8. 29464 (Mount Pleasant)

– Typical home value: $539,197

— 155.9% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +22.1%

– 10 year home value change: +66.9%

– Pictured: 109 Center St, Mount Pleasant ($5.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#7. 29492 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $561,867

— 166.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +22.6%

– 10 year home value change: +47.5%

– Pictured: 9 Hazelhurst St, Charleston ($6.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#6. 29439 (Folly Beach)

– Typical home value: $791,611

— 275.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +30.6%

– 10 year home value change: +48.7%

– Pictured: 508 E Cooper Ave, Folly Beach ($3.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 29685 (Sunset)

– Typical home value: $808,188

— 283.5% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +20.6%

– 10 year home value change: +17.5%

– Pictured: 104 Nine Bark Way, Sunset ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 29451 (Isle of Palms)

– Typical home value: $907,924

— 330.9% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +19.0%

– 10 year home value change: +39.4%

– Pictured: 3908 Palm Blvd, Isle Of Palms ($8.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 29401 (Charleston)

– Typical home value: $943,150

— 347.6% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +2.3%

– 5 year home value change: +14.1%

– 10 year home value change: +42.6%

– Pictured: 50 and 52 Murray Blvd, Charleston ($11.2 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 29941 (Sheldon)

– Typical home value: $1,937,965

— 819.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +0.7%

– 5 year home value change: +4.3%

– 10 year home value change: +11.7%

– Pictured: 3 Twin Lakes Rd, Beaufort ($250,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 29482 (Sullivans Island)

– Typical home value: $2,110,838

— 901.7% above typical home value in South Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +33.2%

– 10 year home value change: +60.6%

– Pictured: 2429 Atlantic Ave, Sullivans Island ($8.5 million, 5 bedrooms)