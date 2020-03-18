1  of  16
Topgolf to close US venues until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns

by: WSPA Staff

(WSPA) – Officials with Topgolf said Wednesday that they would be closing their U.S. locations until further notice amid concerns over COVID-19.

Company officials release the following statement on their website:

As a result of the recent mandates on health and safety across the globe, Topgolf will be closing our U.S. venues at this time until further notice. Our thoughts are with our Guests, communities and all those impacted by the coronavirus as we navigate through this difficult time. Thank you for your continued support. We will be ready to welcome you back to our venues for unforgettable experiences when we can do so safely and responsibly.

We continue to encourage our Associates to take extra precaution on their health and wellbeing including:

  • Practicing illness prevention procedures as recommended by the medical community, including frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
  • Encouraging those who are exhibiting symptoms of illness to stay home or seek care from a medical provider when necessary.

Additionally, we have instructed our Office Associates to work from home and, in accordance with CDC health recommendations, have restricted all non-essential business travel.

For more information on associated government health guidelines please visit the following resources:

For more information, click here.

