Tornado hits Seneca,uprooting families

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – For many in Seneca the focus is now clean up and recovery, after a tornado ripped through town. The pile of debris filled with memories of someone’s life, a lawnmower, a nightstand and even flower pots. The owner says she’s just grateful to be alive.

Brenda Gaillards day started about 3 am when she jumped out of bed, after her phone alerted her that a tornado was near.“It didn’t last 2 seconds, it was like poof.” Homeowner, Brenda Gaillard said.

What seemed like 2 seconds, left a long path of destruction Gaillard’s niece and family ran for cover. “If they’d went in the basement they would probably still be digging them out.” Gaillard said.

Trees and roots separated by the sheer force of the storm, debris scattered across yards, winds so strong, even pushing wood straight through car doors. One house in the storms path lost its basement, the foundation rocked.“

After something like this you think about what could it happened. You’re thankful for what didn’t happen.” Gaillard said.

The framing of Gaillard’s screened in porch now gone, she’s still looking for her sofa that sat in it. The precision of the storm, shredded two-by fours, leaving them unrecognizable. “These trees around here as tall as the sky” Gaillard said.



Now the trees are permanently bowing, in reverence to the strength of the storm. Gilliard has lived in her home since 1966, she’s in walking distance of the Borg Warner Plant, it’s been closed because of Covid-19.

If it were open it would of been filled with workers.As I stand in what used to be a garage, Gaillard says she barely made it to her basement in time and shutters to think what would have happened if she hadn’t.