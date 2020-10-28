Total Ministries and Sbg Co nonprofits need donations for families during holidays

News
Posted: / Updated:

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) Total Ministries in Spartanburg is working with United Way of the Piedmont and Bridge nonprofits for the Overflow Thanksgiving program.

Executive Director Traci Kennedy says she needs 800 turkey because of a dip in donor participation and coronavirus.

This will help feed families in need in Spartanburg County during the holiday season.

To give turkey’s you can drop off , contact free at Total Ministries 976 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg 29302. Also mail checks to this address

Donation drives happen at Total Ministries:

Wednesday 10/28 from 5:30-7 PM, 11/4 from 5:30-7 PM and 11/8 from 9-11 AM.

To give financial donations you can visit https://totalministries.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories