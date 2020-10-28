Total Ministries and Sbg Co nonprofits need donations for families during holidays

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) Total Ministries in Spartanburg is working with United Way of the Piedmont and Bridge nonprofits for the Overflow Thanksgiving program.

Executive Director Traci Kennedy says she needs 800 turkey because of a dip in donor participation and coronavirus.

This will help feed families in need in Spartanburg County during the holiday season.

To give turkey’s you can drop off , contact free at Total Ministries 976 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg 29302. Also mail checks to this address

Donation drives happen at Total Ministries:

Wednesday 10/28 from 5:30-7 PM, 11/4 from 5:30-7 PM and 11/8 from 9-11 AM.

To give financial donations you can visit https://totalministries.org/