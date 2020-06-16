TOTAL Ministries holding drive thru mobile food pantry registration Wed.

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – TOTAL Ministries announced they would be holding a drive thru mobile food pantry registration on Wednesday.

According to the news release, the registration will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.

One registrant per household may register and tickets are required for food pick-up.

TOTAL Ministries officials said they will also be distributing food Wednesday at TOTAL Ministries, located at 976 S. Pine St. in Spartanburg.

People registering for the food pantry will need to bring their current photo ID showing they are a Spartanburg County resident.

According to the release, food pick-up will be tomorrow at TOTAL Ministries and then next Wednesday, June 24 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 415 S. Pine St. in Spartanburg.