Total Ministries in Spartanburg asks recipients to pre-register for 9/11 food giveaway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Recipients for food donations at Total Ministries must register from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to receive them on Saturday, Sept. 11.

On Tuesday, Executive Director Traci Kennedy said she will ask potential recipients for a photo ID or a proof of Spartanburg County residency. They will then be given an address for food distribution at Trinity United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m.

Kennedy said you cannot receive food on Saturday morning without registering in person on Tuesday at Total Ministries. She said all questions can be directed to Total Ministries at 864-585-9167.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store