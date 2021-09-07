Total Ministries in Spartanburg asks recipients to pre-register for 9/11 food giveaway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Recipients for food donations at Total Ministries must register from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to receive them on Saturday, Sept. 11.

On Tuesday, Executive Director Traci Kennedy said she will ask potential recipients for a photo ID or a proof of Spartanburg County residency. They will then be given an address for food distribution at Trinity United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m.

Kennedy said you cannot receive food on Saturday morning without registering in person on Tuesday at Total Ministries. She said all questions can be directed to Total Ministries at 864-585-9167.