Total Ministries looking for sponsors now, to give Upstate children gifts this Christmas

Total Ministries in downtown Spartanburg is looking for sponsors this holiday season to provide gifts for children and families this Christmas.



Director of Total Ministries Traci Kennedy asks that any interested person, family, business or organization that would like to donate and be a Christmas sponsor to help provide gifts for children contact her organization.

Total Ministries provides necessities including hygiene products as well as clothing and no electronics as a part of the gifts.



to become a sponsor of a child or family for Christmas go to www.totalministries.org or email or email director@TotalMinistries.org

Drop off is at Total Ministries 976 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302