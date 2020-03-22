Total number of coronavirus cases up to 255 in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The total number of coronavirus cases is now up to 255 in North Carolina, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

The number of cases jumped by 71 in the state since NCDHHS reported 184 cases on Saturday.

The most cases are in Mecklenburg County, where the case number is 66.

Union County now has a total of 9 cases and Cherokee remains at 4.

No deaths have been reported due to the virus in NC.