SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Broome High School won Football Field of the Year 2023.

The South Carolina Sports Field Management Association presented the award to the grounds team for Spartanburg School District 3 Tuesday in Lexington County.

District Three’s team includes Robby Quinn, Grounds Manager, and Josh Burrell, Matt Harris, David Holland and Troy Lee of the Grounds and Maintenance Team and Eddie Wyatt, Director of Facilities and Grounds.

The process goes from September to September putting together photos and keeping up with the wear and tear from football games to be able to present to the committee.

This isn’t the first award Quinn and his time have won. They won the South Carolina Softball Field of the Year in 2020.

Quinn said the award means something different for each member but “what is rewarding for [him] is seeing the guys grow and be excited about it.”

Quinn said “It was a family celebration” once they returned to the district office.

“We are a small district and to win this award takes more than five people,” Quinn said.

Quinn credited the superintendent and school board for the freedom to do what it takes to make a winning field.

Quinn and his team plans to enter the football field into the national competition next year.