Touchdown South Carolina; Carolina Panthers join Team SC

ROCK HILL, SC - Moving some of the Carolina Panthers' key operations to the Palmetto State is officially underway.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated with a pep rally and ceremonial signing of the bill responsible for making this move happen.

McMaster called Wednesday "a big day for South Carolina."

"One team, two states," was the motto for the day.

Hundreds of people filled Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill to see the governor put his signature on the legislation.

Billy Dunlap with Visit York County has been following the Panthers' proposal since it was announced. "Who would have thought we would have had this many people to welcome the panthers to rock hill. It's a good day to be a part of Rock Hill, a part of York County and a part of the state," said Dunlap.

The Carolina Panthers are eyeing a 200-acre area in York County to call home.

The bill signed into law by Governor McMaster defines a professional sports team and what the state can offer that type of business in incentives and tax credits.

Governor McMaster explained, "2 states one team and this will create a lot of interest a lot more people going to the football games and having this practice facility which is so much more it's actually a destination."

That practice facility is part of the deal. The state is offering $115 million in tax credits and incentives for related businesses that open up shop in the state's poorest counties.

In return, the Panthers will move its headquarters, employee, and build practice and medical facilities in York County.

"I'm expecting more development, more growth, more jobs, mostly jobs an opportunity for housing developments so people can afford it with those job opportunities for all of those people who will benefit from the Carolina Panthers and what it will bring to the state," exclaimed Sandra Oborokumo, a member of Rock Hill City Council.

Another Panther's fan is hopeful about the doors the teams' presence will open up.

Belle Motley continued, "We've been hearing about it already the panthers might be coming and moving their training facility here we thought that we would be a great opportunity. And the gentlemen today reviewing the improved medicine they plan to bring to the area. That's fabulous."

Right now the team has a strong presence in Spartanburg where the yearly training camp is held, but this move to Rock Hill has had many question the team's future in the Upstate. But Panthers owner, David Tepper, said the team isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"One way or another whether it's fan fest or whatever we are going to be there too we are not going to give up on people who have been our friends and our fans. so that's how we going to roll," added Tepper.

The plan also calls for a $40 million interchange added to I-77 to support the expected increase in traffic.

The NFL team is expected to break ground in 2020 with the plans of moving in and using the facility in 2022.

