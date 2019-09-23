Town halls to discuss proposed road fee in Anderson County

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – On Monday, Anderson County officials held another meeting to hear from the public on a road fee that would generate $4 million dollars a year if passed.

The proposed fee would cost each resident $25 per car with exempts that would be laid out in the vote.

Before County Council votes they want to hear from the community so they’ve held numerous town halls and public input meetings, but 7News wanted to see where the money would go.

Public Works showed us a residential road that has cracked and broken down into one big pothole that has to be patched. The county officials said that is the story across the county with costs as high as $500,000 to pave one mile of roadway.

“Good to fair condition is the cheapest time to pave a road, if you wait until it’s in fair to poor, you are doubling or tripling the cost to repair a road,” Holt Hopkins said.

If you missed tonight’s meeting in Williamston at 6:30 p.m., there will be another on Wednesday at Double Springs Fire Department at 6 p.m., then another on Monday at Powdersville Fire Department at 6:30 p.m.