Lockhart, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Lockhart issued a boil order Sunday until further notice.

In a news release from the town’s distribution manager, the boil order came as a result of a line break on North 3rd Street which caused a loss of pressure in the water system.

The town recommends boiling water for at least five minutes prior to consumption.

Any questions can be directed to Lockhart Town Hall at 864-545-2103