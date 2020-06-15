Town of Ninety Six asks for donations to continue fireworks show

Ninety Six, S.C. (WSPA) -The Town of Ninety Six is holding a fundraiser to try to save their fireworks show which is a part of their annual festival of stars celebration.

Each year the festival typically includes vendors which sell food and other gift items. The mayor of the town of 96 says these vendors typically cover the cost of a large fireworks show.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak vendors will not be permitted at the festival of stars in the only remaining event, the fireworks show, must be paid for with outside funds.

Some have already donated to the cause but the town is asking the community and surrounding communities to help them continue the tradition of the firework show by donating $96 to the Town of 96

To donate you can send money to:

Fireworks P.O. Box 8

Ninety Six, S.C. 29666



You can also drop money off at the visitor center during business hours or Town Hall

To call in a donation with Debit or Credit card (864) 543-2200 Ext 1