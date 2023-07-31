Spindale, N.C. (WSPA)- The Town of Spindale is celebrating its sesquicentennial and you’re invited.

The party starts at 11 a.m. on Aug 5th.and ends the day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Main Street will be closed from Oak Street to Spindale Street for a full day of free live music, heritage exhibits, kids’ games, a classic car show, over 60 vendors, food trucks and a petting zoo.

All the events are free!

The events start at 11 a.m. with the unveiling of the commemorative mill worker statue.

Local bands will perform live including renowned bluegrass fiddle player Carley Arrowood, Rocky Yelton and the Hired Guns.

Rutherford County Historian Robin Lattimore will host a book signing in the Spindale Library from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for his latest publication on the history of Spindale and a children’s story time at the top of the hour.

For a complete schedule of activities, visit www.SpindaleNC.net