Town officials request third party investigation after Honea Path sanitation worker dies

HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – Honea Path Mayor Earl Lollis Meyers said the town has requested a third party investigation after a sanitation worker was hit by a garbage truck Thursday morning and later died from his injuries.
We reported earlier that Richard Ernest Smith, 49, of Honea Path, was hit by a town garbage truck while he and other sanitation workers were emptying cans along Pitts Street.
According to an earlier release, the driver of the garbage truck lost sight of Smith while backing up the vehicle.
Smith was reportedly pinned under the truck and had to be removed from underneath the vehicle.
Honea Path Fire Department and Honea Path Fire-EMS responded to the scene, provided medical care and transported Smith to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Smith later died as a result of blunt force trauma just after 7 a.m.
An autopsy was completed at AnMed Medical Center Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, Meyers issued the following statement in regards to the investigation:
The Town of Honea Path announced last week that a town employee was accidently killed in a town garbage truck accident while working on June 13, 2019. The Town of Honea Path is very sad and extends our deepest sympathy to Richard Smith’s family. I attended his service yesterday and the minister’s words described the wonderful man that Richard was.
Due to the fact that this was a work place accident, the Town of Honea Path immediately requested third party investigation which is being conducted by the SC Highway Patrol, OSHA, and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Per Town policy and OSHA regulations, all parties involved were drug/alcohol tested.
The three agencies list above are aware of the rumors circulating on social media and will investigate any allegations.
Any further questions or anyone with additional information concerning this tragic accident should be forwarded to the three investigating agencies– Earl Lollis Meyers, Mayor of Honea Path