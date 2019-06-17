Town officials request third party investigation after Honea Path sanitation worker dies

HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – Honea Path Mayor Earl Lollis Meyers said the town has requested a third party investigation after a sanitation worker was hit by a garbage truck Thursday morning and later died from his injuries.

We reported earlier that Richard Ernest Smith, 49, of Honea Path, was hit by a town garbage truck while he and other sanitation workers were emptying cans along Pitts Street.

According to an earlier release, the driver of the garbage truck lost sight of Smith while backing up the vehicle.

Smith was reportedly pinned under the truck and had to be removed from underneath the vehicle.

Honea Path Fire Department and Honea Path Fire-EMS responded to the scene, provided medical care and transported Smith to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Smith later died as a result of blunt force trauma just after 7 a.m.

An autopsy was completed at AnMed Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, Meyers issued the following statement in regards to the investigation: