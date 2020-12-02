Townhomes to replace Norris Ridge apartments in Spartanburg, neighbors talk about the future

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – In Spartanburg, a new housing development is one step closer to becoming a reality, as crews are clearing the land, city officials are unanimously voting on new phases of the northside development project.

The back drop of Beacon and Norris streets sits a community thats been here for years, those who live here call it home, but they understand why the city wants to clean it up.

Henry Lee Jackson has called the Norris Ridge area home since 1966. He loves his community, but says it’s riddled with bad behavior.

“What it is it’s the people that don’t live here that comes here and brings animosity and trouble.” norris ridge resident, Henry Lee Jackson said.

Spartanburg city council already approved the relocation of 190 reseidents in Norris Ridge months ago, however the plan for the vacated apartments, didn’t get approved until last Monday, when city council voted ‘yes’ to build townhomes in it’s place.

“It will be a really big upgrade for tose folks who need a place to stay.” City of Spartanburg Communication and Marketing Manager, Christopher George said.

Kamesha Jones has called Norris Ridge home for most of her life, she’s looking forward to the move, but is hoping the violence doesn’t follow.

“I actually saw a killing like 5 minutes before my son had left to go with his father, I was so upset.” norris ridge resident, Kamesha Jones said.

Willie Mae Cheeks, a resident of Norris Ridge for more than twenty years, says she’s ready to pack her bags.

“If they do tear them down, I’m going there, if it be the same as it is here, I’m not staying there.” Norris Ridge resident, Willie Mae Cheeks said.

Cheeks is talking about going to the new apartments called, Robert Smalls at Midtown Heights. Crews are already clearing the land for the first phase of the private section 8 affordable housing complex.

“Everyone at Norris Ridge who is current on their lease will be able to move straight in over to the new development midtown heights.” George said.

Norris Ridge won’t be torn down until the new Northside Development is completed. The new Midtown Heights is apart of the highland master plan and will have several phases.

“Some of those may be market rate, some of them may be affordable, so it will be a combination.” George said.

The process of moving so many residents takes time, the city posting signs thorughout the community about informational meetings to keep residents informed.

It will be 18 to 24 months before the new Midtown Heights Development is finished, after that Norris Ridge residents will be relocated.