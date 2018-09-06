Townville School shooting suspect Jesse Osborne officially charged Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) - The teen accused of opening fire on a school playground after killing his father appeared in court for an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Jesse Osborne will be tried as an adult on numerous charges.

Authorities say Osborne, then 14, murdered his father at the family’s home before driving to the school and opening fire on the playground of Townville Elementary School.

Two students and a teacher were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 28, 2016.

Six-year-old Jacob Hall died of his injuries days later.

Osborne has been charged with two counts each of murder, three counts of attempted murder and several weapons charges.

A hearing was held in February 2018 to determine whether to try Osborne as an adult.

Three months later, the solicitor announced that the court ruled in the state’s favor and agreed that Osborne should be tried as an adult.

"My hope is honestly that everybody involved gets some peace and its resolved in a way that my client can stand," said Frank Eppes who represents Jesse Osborne.

Now he will await a trial at the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center or see if the prosecution and defense can reach an agreement out of court.